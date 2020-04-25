Patriots' Josh Uche: Scooped by New England

The Patriots selected Uche in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

New England moved up to grab Uche to bolster its edge depth at the end of the second round. In a year that's light on edge rushers, Uche remains an intriguing prospect out of Michigan. He didn't crack the starting rotation until his senior year but exploded when given the chance, racking up 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He has long arms (33.38 in.) and uses them to forklift linemen and get to the quarterback. A hamstring injury kept him out of combine drills but the film shows a twitchy athlete with a knack for finding the ball carrier. He'll join fellow Michigan Wolverine Chase Winovich in New England's edge rotation.