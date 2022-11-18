Uche (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Uche has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since Week 6, leaving him limited in each practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Jets. The third-year linebacker was still able to suit up after being listed as questionable for the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts, so there's a good chance that the same scenario could play out Week 11. If Uche is ultimately sidelined, then New England could be left short-handed at outside linebacker against the Jets, as Anfernee Jennings (back) is also considered questionable to play.