Uche recorded seven tackles (six solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills.

Uche easily put together his best outing of his young three-year NFL tenure, including a strip-sack just before halftime to keep New England within 10 points against their division rivals. The 24-year-old also logged a career-high seven stops, forced his first fumble as a professional, played a season-high 32 defensive snaps and added two more sacks to his resume. Uche now has seven sacks across the Patriots' last five games, and he'll look to continue wreaking havoc next Monday night in Arizona.