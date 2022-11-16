Uche (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
Uche was sidelined with a hamstring injury for two games in a row before returning for New England's Week 8 win over the Jets. However, the 24-year-old was still listed as questionable Week 9, and he's still dealing with this nagging issue following the Patriots' bye week. Uche's ability to suit up for each of the past two contests appears to indicate that he'll once again be available for Sunday's game against the Jets, though he'll still have two more practices to increase his activity ahead of this Week 11 tilt.