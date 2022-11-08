Uche logged three sacks and six total tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 26-3 win against Indianapolis.

Uche tied fellow outside linebacker Matthew Judon for a team high in sacks against the Colts, as New England brought down quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times. The 24-year-old also finished with a season high in tackles despite playing just 25 defensive snaps Sunday, and he now has four sacks through seven games in 2022. Uche will look to add to this total against the Jets after the Patriots' upcoming bye week.