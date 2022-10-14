site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Josh Uche: Won't play at Cleveland
Uche (hamstring) is listed as out for Week 6 at the Browns.
Uche will miss his first game of the season Sunday with a hamstring injury. Anfernee Jennings should see an uptick in reps as long as Uche remains out.
