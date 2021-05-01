The Patriots selected Bledsoe in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 188th overall.

Technique seems to be the main issue with Bledsoe, who possesses a thick frame (5-foot-11, 204 pounds) and plenty of athleticism. A two-year starter with Missouri, Bledsoe wasn't exactly fundamentally sound as a tackler, and he would at times get turned the wrong way dropping back in coverage, essentially over-relying on his athleticism to make up for the gaffes. He's a perfect special teams player if nothing else, and he'll likely provide depth along the secondary for New England.