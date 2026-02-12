default-cbs-image
Dobbs appeared in four regular-season games during the 2025 campaign and completed seven of his 10 pass attempts for 65 yards and carried the ball 10 times for a loss of five yards.

Dobbs served as Drake Maye's backup but only saw action in garbage time. Dobbs has one more year remaining on his contract and will likely continue to serve as New England's No. quarterback during the 2026 season.

