The Patriots designated Farmer (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Farmer was placed on injured reserve in late December due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Ravens. Before sustaining the injury, the defensive end accumulated 15 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed through 13 games. The return of the fourth-round rookie would provide rotational depth at defensive end behind starters Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. If Farmer can string consecutive practice sessions together, he may be activated in time for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.