Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Farmer (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
The defensive tackle suffered the injury during the first half. Farmer has played primarily in a rotational role this season.
