Farmer (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.

After being deemed a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough, Farmer downgraded to DNP on Tuesday. That's not a promising sign ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Jets, though the rookie defensive tackle could play if he's able to get back to practicing in some capacity Wednesday. Farmer has logged between 18 percent and 38 percent of New England's defensive snaps in each game so far this season.