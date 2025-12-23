Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots placed Farmer (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Farmer suffered the injury in Sunday night's win over the Ravens and will now miss the final two games of the regular season and at least the first two games of the playoffs. The fourth-round rookie defensive tackle has appeared in 13 games this season, making three starts, and has recorded 15 tackles (seven solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.
