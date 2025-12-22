Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Questionable to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Farmer has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
The defensive tackle did not record a stat before exiting. Farmer has played primarily in a rotational role for New England this year.
More News
-
Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Inactive Thursday•
-
Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Uncertain to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Goes to New England in fourth round•