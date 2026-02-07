Farmer (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Farmer was questionable to play after being a full participant in practice every day this week, but the team has decided not to activate the rookie from injured reserve. The defensive end's hamstring issue already cut into his opportunity for meaningful experience at the NFL level, and the lack of any postseason experience means the young player may not be ready to be thrown into the fire in the biggest game of the season. The Patriots will enter Sunday's showdown with the Seahawks with Christian Barmore, Milton Williams, Leonard Taylor and Cory Durden at defensive end.