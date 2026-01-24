Patriots' Joshua Farmer: Staying on IR for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Farmer (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
Farmer will be ruled out of Sunday's game despite logging full participation in practice every day this week. The rookie defensive end may have a chance to return to the active roster for the Super Bowl if the Patriots can beat the Broncos this weekend. The main edge production in Sunday's contest will come from starters Christian Barmore and Milton Williams.