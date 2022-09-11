site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Joshuah Bledsoe: Not playing Sunday
Bledsoe (groin) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins.
Bledsoe's NFL debut will have to continue to wait. Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 Draft, Bledsoe missed all of last season with calf and wrist injuries.
