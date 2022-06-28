Bledsoe played scout-team safety and cornerback in 11-on-11 drills during the Patriots' minicamp in June, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Bledsoe did work with New England's second-team defense during 7-on-7 drills, but he appears to fit into a fringe role at this point of the offseason. The 2021 sixth-round pick finished his rookie season on the injured reserve list after missing the majority of the season due to an offseason wrist surgery. Bledsoe has yet to make his NFL debut and will likely have to fight for a roster spot heading into his sophomore season.