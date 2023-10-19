Smith-Schuster (concussion) remained limited in practice Thursday.

The same applies to fellow WR Demario Douglas (concussion). Both players missed the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Raiders, but their ability to practice (albeit in a limited capacity) Wednesday and Thursday suggests that one or both could be available for Sunday's game against the Bills. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Smith-Schuster heads into the weekend with a Week 7 injury designation.