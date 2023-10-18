Smith-Schuster (concussion) was present for practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster was ruled out for this past Sunday's game against the Raiders after not practicing last week, but his return to the field Wednesday bodes well for his chances of returning to action this weekend against the Bills. Smith-Schuster's participation level will be clarified once the Patriots' injury report is released, but at a minimum his presence at Wednesday's session suggests that the WR is advancing through the NFL's concussion protocol.