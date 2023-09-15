When asked about the health of his surgically-repaired knee Friday, Smith-Schuster indicated that he thinks it's 100 percent, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Smith-Schuster isn't on the Patriots' injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Dolphins, but Callahan previously suggested that the wideout's knee could still be an issue at this stage. While Smith-Schuster, who was on the field for 43 snaps in the team's season opener en route to logging four catches on seven targets for 33 yards, indicates that he's fine on the injury front, it's worth noting that he was out-snapped by both Kendrick Bourne (73 snaps) and Kayshon Boutte (55 snaps) versus the Eagles last weekend. Looking ahead, Smith-Schuster's playing time and target share is worth tracking in Week 2, especially with DeVante Parker (knee) potentially returning to New England's lineup and promising rookie Demario Douglas (33 snaps and seven targets against Philadelphia) also in the team's WR mix. The Patriots inked Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $25.5 million deal in March, essentially to replace Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Raiders in free agency.