Smith-Schuster logged 44 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins, while catching five of his six targets in the contest for 28 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In his season debut after missing Week 1 action, DeVante Parkerled the Patriots' WRs with 74 snaps (en route to recording eight targets) followed by Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne (38 snaps, nine targets). Two weeks into the 2023 season, Smith-Schuster has combined for nine catches (on 13 targets) for 61 yards, numbers that have given him modest fantasy value in PPR formats thus far.