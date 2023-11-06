Smith-Schuster was on the field for 23 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders, en route to catching six of his seven targets in the contest for 51 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Kendrick Bourne (knee) on IR and DeVante Parker out with a concussion Sunday, Smith-Schuster recorded season highs in catches and receiving yards, though his day ended with a with a pass bouncing off his hands and into the arms of cornerback Jartavius Martin on the Patriots' final play on offense. Looking ahead, Smith-Schuster should have an opportunity to remain a key target for QB Mac Jones in Week 10 against the Colts, but with a combined receiving line of 21/140/1 on 33 targets through seven games, the veteran wide receiver is only an option in deeper fantasy formats.