Smith-Schuster could have an opportunity to re-establish his role in the Patriots receiving corps, with Kendrick Bourne reportedly having sustained a torn ACL on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Additionally,DeVante Parker is in the NFL's concussion protocol, so the team's Week 9 WR depth could be further taxed. In any case, rookie Demario Douglas figures to maintain a key role in the weeks ahead, while Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Reagor are also candidates to factor in. Through six games to date, Smith-Schuster has caught 15 of his 26 targets for 89 yards and a TD, but the Patriots' current injury situation could lead to the veteran wideout seeing an opportunity to become more involved in the offense as soon as Sunday's game against the Commanders.