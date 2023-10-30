Smith-Schuster could have an opportunity to re-establish his role in the Patriots receiving corps, with Kendrick Bourne reportedly having sustained a torn ACL on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Additionally,DeVante Parker is in the NFL's concussion protocol, so the team's Week 9 WR depth could be further taxed. In any case, rookie Demario Douglas figures to maintain a key role in the weeks ahead, while Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Reagor are also candidates to factor in. Through six games to date, Smith-Schuster has caught 15 of his 26 targets for 89 yards and a TD, but the Patriots' current injury situation could lead to the veteran wideout seeing an opportunity to become more involved in the offense as soon as Sunday's game against the Commanders.
More News
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Records TD in return•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not expected to face Bills•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Another limited practice•