Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) is not expected to practice Monday at the opener of New England's minicamp, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Schuster has missed a substantial amount of offseason activities due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports, meaning Mac Jones hasn't had ample opportunities to build chemistry with his projected top wideout. That's certainly not ideal for a passing attack already being revamped under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, but Smith-Schuster still has plenty of time left to get healthy and resume participating in offseason practices. DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne headline the Patriots' wideout room behind Smith-Schuster, in addition to tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.