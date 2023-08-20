Smith-Schuster made his preseason debut with the Patriots on Saturday, catching his lone target for one yard in a preseason tilt against the Packers.

Smith-Schuster's poor stat line shouldn't concern fantasy managers, as he is expected to start for New England after reviving his career with Kansas City last season. The veteran wideout missed some time during training camp with a minor knee injury, but he should be good to go for Week 1 after suiting up Saturday. The Patriots didn't make any other big additions at wideout, so expect Smith-Schuster to garner enough targets to provide consistent value in PPR and deeper formats.