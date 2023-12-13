Smith-Schuster (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

In the Patriots' 21-18 win over the Steelers this past Thursday, Smith-Schuster was on the field for 56 of a possible 57 snaps on offense en route to catching four of his six targets for a team-high 90 yards. With no reported setbacks since then, it's possible that the wide receiver's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.