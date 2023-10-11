Smith-Schuster (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

The same applies to Demario Douglas, with both WRs still in the NFL's concussion protocol, per Zack Cox of NESN.com. For now, the Patriots' top healthy wide receivers are DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with Kayshon Boutte and the versatile Ty Montgomery also on hand. Additionally, Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) is a candidate to be activated from IR ahead of Week 6 action.