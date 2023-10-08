Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for a return to Sunday's game against the Saints due to a head injury. He recorded three catches for six yards on four targets prior to exiting the contest.

Smith-Schuster is the second Patriots receiver to be ruled out for the day due to a head injury, as the team announced coming out of halftime that rookie Demario Douglas wouldn't be able to return to the contest. In the case of Smith-Schuster, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald relays that the 26-year-old was quickly ruled out after he was examined in the blue medical tent on the Patriots' sideline. With Smith-Schuster and Douglas both sidelined for the rest of the contest, the Patriots are left with DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne at the position, though running back Ty Montgomery, tight end Mike Gesicki and special teamer Matthew Slater can probably fill in in a pinch, if needed.