Smith-Schuster was on the field for 53 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Smith-Schuster started and was second to DeVante Parker (55 snaps) among the Patriots' WR in terms of playing time, he was limited to one catch on three targets for five yards. Three games into his first season with New England, Smith-Schuster has combined for 10 catches on 16 targets for 66 yards, numbers that have limited his fantasy utility thus far. With that in mind, Smith-Schuster profiles as a speculative lineup option this coming Sunday against the Cowboys.