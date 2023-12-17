Smith-Schuster (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster logged limited practices this week and was listed as questionable for the contest, but the veteran wideout won't be available Sunday and will target a potential return to action Dec. 24 against the Broncos. In his absence, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor are New England's available wide receivers in Week 15.