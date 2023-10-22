Smith-Schuster (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

After practicing in a limited fashion this week, Smith-Schuster approached Sunday's game listed as questionable, and he'll now sit out his second consecutive contest due to a concussion that he sustained during Week 5 action. In his continued absence, look for Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas to lead the Patriots' Week 7 WR corps, with Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor also candidates to factor in. Smith-Schuster will now target a potential return to action Oct. 29 against the Dolphins.