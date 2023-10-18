Smith-Schuster (concussion) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Demario Douglas (concussion) joined Smith-Schuster as a limited participant after both receivers missed the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Raiders. After opening Week 7 prep as a limited participant, Smith-Schuster is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Bills, though he still has some work to do to clear the five-step concussion protocol. In five appearances this season, Smith-Schuster has made a modest impact in PPR formats with 14 catches for 86 yards and no touchdowns on 25 targets.