Smith-Schuster (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Smith-Schuster turned in limited practices last week as well, but was inactive for the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. With that in mind, the veteran wideout will presumably need to work fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
