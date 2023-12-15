Smith-Schuster (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster got in a week of limited practices and should be good to go against Kansas City. This will be the second straight game JuJu will face one of his former teams after spending the 2022 season with the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster went 6-90-0 against the Steelers in Week 14. DeVante Parker (knee) and Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.