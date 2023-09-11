Smith-Schuster recorded four catches on seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Smith-Schuster's seven targets appear to be a solid mark, however, Mac Jones took to the air 54 times and DeVante Parker (knee) was also sidelined. Aside from volume, Smith-Schuster's performance was uninspiring, as only one of his four catches went for more than 10 yards. Assuming New England isn't playing from behind on a weekly basis, he'll have a harder time carving out a significant workload, especially considering the emergence of Demario Douglas.