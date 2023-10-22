Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith-Schuster, who is officially listed as questionable due to a concussion, is expected to miss Week 7 despite coming off a trio of limited practices. Meanwhile, tight end Hunter Henry (ankle) and rookie wideout Demario Douglas (concussion) are both expected to take the field, which provides some boost for New England's passing attack. Official confirmation on Smith-Schuster's status will arrive 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.