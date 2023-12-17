Smith-Schuster (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is not expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith-Schuster is coming off a season-best 90-yard performance versus the Steelers in Week 14, but he's not expected to be available at home against Kansas City. However, the Patriots will at least get Demario Douglas back from a two-game absence, and DeVante Parker (knee) is expected to suit up despite also being listed as questionable. Official word on Smith-Schuster's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff.