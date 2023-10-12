Smith-Schuster (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Nor was Demario Douglas, with Zack Cox of NESN.com relaying that both WRs are still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he'll need to practice fully Friday (and gain full medical clearance) in order to head into the weekend minus a Week 6 injury designation.