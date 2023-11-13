Smith-Schuster logged a season-high 68 (out of a possible 69) snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the 99 percent snap share Sunday, Smith-Schuster was only targeted once in the contest, which resulted in a nine-yard catch. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, and once the team returns to action Nov. 26 against the Giants, Smith-Schuster will profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option while working in an inconsistent offense with QB issues.