Smith-Schuster was on the field for 26 of a possible 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Smith-Schuster's five targets Sunday actually tied TE Hunter Henry for the team lead, but the wideout only caught one of them for 14 yards. Four games into the 2023 season, Smith-Schuster has recorded 11 catches on 21 targets for 80 yards, a rate of production that limits his fantasy value to deeper formats until he picks up the pace.
