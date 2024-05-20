Smith-Schuster said Monday at the start of OTAs that he never reached 100 percent health during the 2023 season, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Smith-Schuster said the last 12 months have made a "big difference," and he estimated that last offseason he was only at 60 percent health due to a lingering knee injury. Across 11 games in 2023, he was an afterthought in New England's offense, finishing with just a 29-260-1 receiving line despite little established competition at the position. If truly healthier and now able to move better, Smith-Schuster could earn more consistent targets from Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye, though the Patriots' wide receiver corps has gotten more crowded with the additions of rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, plus free-agent addition K.J. Osborn.