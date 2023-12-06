Smith-Schuster (ankle) remained listed as limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

Fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is also questionable, while Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) are out. Smith-Schuster has surpassed 15 receiving yards only three times in what has been a disappointing season, but with New England's receiving corps banged up, he could see additional opportunities against the team with which Smith-Schuster spent his first five NFL seasons from 2017-2021.