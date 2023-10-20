Smith-Schuster (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The same goes for fellow WR Demario Douglas (concussion), with the Patriots having listed 16 players as questionable for the contest. Assuming Smith-Schuster clears the NFL's concussion protocol, he figures to be available this weekend, though his Week 7 status may not be officially confirmed until the team's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In the event that Smith-Schuster does return from his one-game absence, he'd profile as a speculative fantasy option in PPR formats. Through five outings to date, Smith-Schuster has recorded 14 catches for 86 yards and no touchdowns on 25 targets.