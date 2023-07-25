Coach Bill Belichick indicated that Smith-Schuster (knee) is ready to go for training camp, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Smith-Schuster, who missed practice this spring as he bounced back from a knee issue, will now have an opportunity to solidify his key role in the Patriots' wide receiver corps this coming season. In 16 games in 2022, his lone campaign with the Chiefs, the 2017 second-rounder recorded 78 catches (on 101 targets) for 933 yards and three TDs. As long as he can stay healthy in 2023, the 26-year-old should see enough targets from presumed starting QB Mac Jones to maintain weekly fantasy utility, particularly in PPR formats.