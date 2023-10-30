Smith-Schuster brought in his only target for a three-yard touchdown in the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
The veteran pass catcher returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion, but he was invisible except for his fourth-quarter scoring grab. Smith-Schuster could enjoy a larger role in a favorable Week 9 home matchup against the Commanders if DeVante Parker (head) and Kendrick Bourne (knee) are sidelined.
