Smith-Schuster (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice report.

While Demario Douglas remained sidelined due to the concussion that he sustained Week 12, all of Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker (knee) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) received the same limited listing Tuesday. The trio thus will have one more chance this week to put themselves in a position to be available for Thursday's contest at Pittsburgh, which could be confirmed as soon as the Patriots post their final Week 14 injury report Wednesday.