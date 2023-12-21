Smith-Schuster (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith-Schuster has been a limited participant in both of the Patriots' first two Week 16 practices, and he may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to guarantee his availability for Sunday's game in Denver. The wideout was listed as a limited participant on all three of New England's practice reports last week before he was made inactive ahead of the Patriots' 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.