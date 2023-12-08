Smith-Schuster secured four of six targets for 90 yards in the Patriots' 21-18 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Smith-Schuster led the Patriots in receiving yardage with what was also his highest tally since Week 7 of last season with the Chiefs. The 2017 second-round pick of the Steelers burned his original squad with a game-long 37-yard grab on New England's third offensive play, and he added 17- and 28-yard receptions later in the first half. Smith-Schuster's overall performance was easily his most productive of what has otherwise been a mostly lackluster campaign, but he could have a difficult time putting together a successful encore against the highly talented secondary of his other prior team, the Chiefs, in a Week 15 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 17.