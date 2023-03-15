The Patriots and Smith-Schuster agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million contract Wednesday, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reports.
Smith-Schuster tried to rehab his career in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes last season but underwhelmed to a degree with just 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver. He largely disappeared over the final month of the season and into the playoffs. JuJu will now head to Foxboro to replace Jakobi Meyers as Mac Jones' current top wideout.
More News
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Seven catches in Super Bowl win•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Gets back on practice field•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Status in question for Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not seen practicing•
-
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains sidelined at practice•