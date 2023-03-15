The Patriots and Smith-Schuster agreed to terms Wendnesday on a three-year, $33 million contract, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.
Smith-Schuster took a one-year prove-it deal with Kansas City last offseason with the hope of kickstarting his career, but he turned in a somewhat underwhelming campaign despite having Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. Despite being the Chiefs' de facto No. 1 wideout, Smith-Schuster finished 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns over 16 regular-season outings, and he largely disappeared over the final month of the season and into the playoffs. He'll now head to Foxboro to replace slot man Jakobi Meyers as Mac Jones' current top wideout.
